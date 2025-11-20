The specialties ASC leaders are eyeing

As case complexities rise, payer policies evolve and the demand for outpatient procedures accelerates, ASC leaders are assessing where to invest as they head into 2026.

For its “ASC Leader Expectations for 2026″ survey, VMG Health asked 97 leaders which specialties they are prioritizing in the next year.

Here are three takeaways:

Spine tops the list as most-favored for expansion: 39% of ASC leaders said they would consider expanding their spine services in 2026 — more than any other specialty.



“Complex spine and higher-acuity orthopedic cases will keep moving to ASCs as anesthesia protocols and postoperative pain management improve,” Brian Curtin, MD, orthopedic surgeon at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, N.C., told Becker’s in August.

Total joint procedures remain a growth target: 37% of respondents said they would consider expanding total joint procedures next year. Orthopedics remains one of the most profitable and high-demand ASC service lines, bolstered by improved postoperative pathways.

Cardiology gains traction: 30% of leaders said they would consider adding or expanding cardiology, reflecting rising comfort with outpatient cardiovascular procedures and supportive payer trends.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they plan to expand other specialty areas.