Tennessee delays vote on CON

Legislators in Tennessee have delayed a vote on a bill that would loosen the state’s certificate-of-need laws, the TimesNews reported March 30.

The vote was originally set for March 30. Its sponsor, state Representative Johnny Garrett, a Republican from Goodlettsville, requested that the vote be pushed to the week following. If passed, the bill would go to the governor’s office for final approval.

The bill has seen “broad, bipartisan support” throughout the legislative process, according to the report. The state announced its intentions to repeal the law in its application for federal funds through the Rural Health Transformation Program.

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