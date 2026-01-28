Sharp HealthCare opens 75K-square-foot outpatient center

Sharp Rees-Stealy, part of San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, has opened a 75,000-square-foot, three-story medical outpatient building in Chula Vista, Calif.

Services provided at the new facility include urgent care, imaging services, family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology and orthopedics, according to a Jan. 28 news release from PMB, a healthcare real estate developer that worked on the project.

The new center replaces Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista and Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, bringing the two existing sites under the same roof.

Other partners of the project include HGW, Pacific Building Group and Solaris Community Capital, the release said.