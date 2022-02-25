RWJBarnabas project with ASC approved for square-footage increase

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health was approved for a square-footage increase for its planned Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls, N.J., The Two River Times reported Feb. 25.

The campus will be built in phases, with planned facilities including a 138,000-square-foot cancer center and ambulatory care pavilion with an ASC, oncology services, imaging and radiation, the report said.

A 250-bed, 568,901-square-foot acute care hospital was approved for an increase of up to a possible 605,000 square feet, and a 206,768-square-foot clinical and support building was approved for up to 326,000 square feet.

