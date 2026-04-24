Parkview Health to open outpatient facility

Parkview Wabash (Ind.) Hospital, part of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health is opening a 26,000-square-foot outpatient center.

The Parkview Wabash MOB West will provide services including orthopedics, podiatry, pain management, general surgery, sports medicine and urology, according to an April 24 news release from Parkview Health.

The new MOB, less than half a mile from the hospital campus, consolidates services to improve access and convenience of care.

Patient appointments will begin at the center May 4, the release said.

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