Pain management practice relocates, adds outpatient surgery services

Cherry Hill, N.J.-based Relievus, a spine and pain management clinic, has moved into a new location that includes an outpatient surgery center, according to an April 9 report from Lancaster Online.

The new practice, located in Lancaster, Pa., is about 13,000 square feet. The outpatient surgery center is a new service.

Services provided at the clinic include spinal cord stimulation, minimally invasive lumbar decompression, targeted joint injections and nerve ablation, according to its website.

Eric Finkelstein, MD, Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD, and Miteswar Purewal, MD, will lead the practice.

The surgery center is expected to open in about a month, the report said.

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