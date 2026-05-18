Oregon spine practice opens ASC

Pacific Sports and Spine has opened a surgery center in Springfield, Ore., focused on treating acute and chronic pain tied to sports and spine injuries, according to a May 15 report by ABC affiliate KEZI.

The center will provide specialty care and musculoskeletal treatments aimed at helping patients recover more quickly from injuries.

The new location is intended to improve access to specialty care in the region and support long-term musculoskeletal health.

The organization also operates locations in Eugene and Sutherlin, Ore.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.