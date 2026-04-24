Northwestern Medicine Grayslake expands outpatient offerings

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has expanded its Grayslake Outpatient Center, Shaw Local reported April 23.

The 450,000-square-foot facility offers a range of specialty and primary care services, including outpatient surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, imaging and pediatrics.

The clinic operates in connection with Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

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