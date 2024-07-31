New Florida medical office building to open in 2027

A 24,000-square-foot medical office building is set for development in Jacksonville, Fla., the city's first non-hospital facility in more than 20 years, according to a July 30 report in the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The project, planned by healthcare real estate developer ShareMD, is scheduled to go before the Jacksonville Downtown Development Review Board in September.

The building aims to break ground in the third quarter of 2025 and open in 2027, according to the report.

Alpharetta, Ga.-based ShareMD bought the property in 2020 for $67 million. The new complex is already 89% leased to prospective tenants.