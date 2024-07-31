New care partnership expands access to vascular surgery in Arkansas

Francesca Mathewes -  

The Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System and Little Rock-based Arkansas Vascular & Vein Specialists are partnering to expand access to vascular surgery services in the region, KATV reported July 30. 

Three surgeons — Kalenda Kasangana, MD; Kyla Shelton, MD; and Christian Simmons, MD, PhD — will join the team at Conway Regional Health System to make vascular surgery services "available on-call 24/7," according to the report. The round-the-clock service will also be available at Conway Regional Surgical Associates Clinic on Fridays.

The partnership will address the need for services for peripheral artery disease, varicose veins, dialysis access, carotid artery disease, aneurysms and deep vein thrombosis. 

