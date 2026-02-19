Munson Healthcare opens ASC in Michigan 

Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare has opened an outpatient specialty care clinic in Elk Rapids, Mich., to expand access to specialty services in rural northern Michigan.

The clinic began seeing patients Feb. 16 and offers consultations in neurology, neurosurgery and rheumatology, as well as laboratory services, according to a Feb. 18 press release.

The site is staffed by neurologists Nick Zendler, DO, and Anne Pawlak, DO; neurosurgeon John Campbell, MD; and rheumatologist Nicole Tramontini-Gunn, MD.

The new clinic is part of Munson’s regional care transformation plan to improve access and convenience for patients outside of its Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where most specialty procedures and diagnostics are still performed, according to the release.