Montana hospital launches ASC expansion project

Northern Montana Hospital in Harve has launched an expansion project that will include a new ASC and intensive care unit, KRTV Great Falls, a local CBS affiliate, reported April 2.

According to the report, funding for the project came through the Montana Facility Finance Authority, a state program that helps finance healthcare facility development. The project will cost between $45 and $50 million dollars. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

The ASC is expected to offer OB-GYN services, general and orthopedic surgery, with an emphasis on robotics.

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