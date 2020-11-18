Minnesota office building to be redeveloped into medical center with surgery center

Titanium Partners will redevelop the UnitedHealth Group office building in Duluth, Minn., into a medical center with a surgery center, local ABC affiliate WDIO reported Nov. 17.

Tenants for the redeveloped building include Northern Neurosurgery & Spine and Dermatology Duluth. Developers have plans to add additional medical specialties to the building once complete.

UnitedHealth Group will lease the entire top floor of the building.

The development will cost $16 million and is scheduled to be complete in late 2021.

