Minnesota ASC gets final go-ahead for expansion

St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare received plat approval to complete an ongoing expansion project, KNSI News reported Sept. 24.

While some of the expansions had been started previously, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis told KNSI that the majority of the project is new, adding that much of the expansion is due to a new medical school at the facility that will be in session next fall.

The project will include the addition of an ASC, the expansion of CentraCare's physician, occupational and speech therapy centers, and a dorm for incoming medical students.