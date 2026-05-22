Mayo Clinic to build 128K-square-foot surgical center

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System is planning a surgical and procedural center at its campus in Eau Claire, Wis., according to a May 21 report from ABC affiliate WQOW.

The system will break ground on a six-floor, 128,400-square-foot facility in spring 2027, and expects to complete the project in fall 2029.

In addition to more operating rooms, the expansion will add 25 new hospital beds.

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