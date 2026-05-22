Lee Health acquires independent physician practice, ASC

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Florida Heart Associates, an independent cardiology practice serving Southwest Florida, according to a May 21 news release.

Florida Heart Associates will become a Lee Health subsidiary and join the Lee Health Heart Institute, with its Fort Myers and Cape Coral offices and ASC transitioning to Lee Health facilities.

The practice’s 16 cardiologists, 12 advanced practice providers and more than 100 staff will remain in place, with physician-led clinical and operational leadership continuing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.