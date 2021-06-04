Mass General ASC to more than double its ORs through renovation

Mass General Waltham (Mass.) Ambulatory Surgery Center will more than double its operating rooms and increase its outpatient procedure offerings.

The expansion will add six new operating rooms, bringing the total to 10. Expanded specialty services include general surgery, surgical oncology, gynecology, urology, interventional radiology and additional gastrointestinal procedures.

"We have, for 16 years, successfully scored 97 percent or higher on patient satisfaction surveys," said Claire O’Brien, RN, executive director of nursing. “The top two comments we get from our patients are that our employees are happy working here and work as a team.”