Indiana system opens $21.7M outpatient center

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System opened a new outpatient center in downtown Mishawaka.

According to a March 23 news release, the 25,000-square-foot, two-story facility provides imaging, physical therapy, primary care and specialty services, including OB-GYN and noninvasive cardiology.

The $21.7 million center is designed to improve access to care and streamline the patient experience with features such as online scheduling and digital check-in. The facility includes advanced diagnostic technology, including an MRI machine and a 3D mammography system.

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