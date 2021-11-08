Grady Health system 'tops out' surgical center

Atlanta-based Grady Health System has placed the final steel beam in its new surgery center, the Correll Pavilion, next to Grady Memorial Hospital's main campus, according to a Nov. 5 The Ritz Herald report.

The "topping out" milestone was commemorated by health system executives and the family of A.D. Correll, former chair of both the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady Health Foundation boards of directors and for whom the pavilion is named.

The center will span 550,000 square feet when finished and will expand Grady's operating room capacity by 25 percent, according to the report.