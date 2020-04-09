Former Washington hospital to feature ASC after pandemic — For now, it's an overflow facility

A Washington building slated to include an ASC is temporarily being repurposed for COVID-19 relief, according to The Waitsburg Times.

Three things to know:

1. Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center plans to use the former Walla Walla General Hospital as an extension for additional inpatient capacity.

2. Remodeling began three weeks ago. The building will likely have 50 patients, but it could accommodate up to 112 patients in three wings.

3. Once the pandemic subsides, St. Mary Medical Center will use the building for other purposes, including an ASC.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.