DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana opens

DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana (Calif.) has opened, according to a Jan. 20 news release.

The ASC is 10,930 square feet, has three operating rooms and 11 patient care bays. DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana is part of a two-story building that also houses DISC’s full-service spine and musculoskeletal clinic.

The facility is the latest addition to Trias Global’s integrated network of ASCs across California, and an additional ASC is expected to open in Florida in 2026.

Physician partners and clinical leadership announcements are expected in the coming weeks.