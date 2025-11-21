Beebe Healthcare breaks ground on Delaware ASC

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare broke ground on a medical office building that will include a surgery center.

The 60,000-square-foot building’s surgery center is in partnership with Lewes Surgery Center and will have four operating rooms, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the health system.

Once completed, Lewes Surgery Center will move into the building. The center has supported specialties including orthopedics, ophthalmology and plastic surgery since 2006.

The medical office building will be located on Beebe Healthcare’s Abessinio Health Campus in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and is expected to open in 2027, the release said.