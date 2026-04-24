Beacon Health System opens multispecialty outpatient center

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System has opened a new $21.7 million outpatient facility, the South Bend Tribune reported April 24.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will offer imaging services, physical therapy, non-invasive cardiology and OB-GYN services.

Beacon held a dedication ceremony at the facility April 21.

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