Beacon Health System opens multispecialty outpatient center

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By: Francesca Mathewes

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System has opened a new $21.7 million outpatient facility, the South Bend Tribune reported April 24. 

The 25,000-square-foot facility will offer imaging services, physical therapy, non-invasive cardiology and OB-GYN services.

Beacon held a dedication ceremony at the facility April 21. 

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