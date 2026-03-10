Ascension St. Vincent’s and Southeast Orthopedic Specialists open ASC

Ascension St. Vincent’s and Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, both in Jacksonville, Fla., opened an ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

Four things to know:

1. The ASC is 18,500 square feet and part of a larger orthopedic and spine campus, according to March 9 news release.

2. The new ASC is part of Ascension St. Vincent’s broader work investing in ASCs and physician partnerships.

3. The ASC has four operating rooms and 17 pre-op and post-anesthesia care beds.

4. The ASC joins an expanded SOS clinic and digital imaging center on the same campus, so patients can see physicians, get imaging and have a procedure in one place.