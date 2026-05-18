Arkansas system invests $371M in expansion, includes ASC

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children’s has opened a new outpatient facility and surgery as part of its $371 million statewide expansion project.

The expansion includes Champions Pavilion, a 157,000-square-foot, three-story facility featuring outpatient surgery, expanded clinical research space and centralized family services, according to a May 18 news release.

The facility includes eight outpatient operating rooms with capacity for future expansion, along with expanded orthopedics and sports medicine space that increased exam rooms from 16 to 26. The project also added eight casting rooms, three imaging suites and a rehabilitation space with a turf field, track and basketball court.

The statewide expansion also includes a 72,000-square-foot addition at Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale, Ark., which is scheduled to open in phases through the fall. The hospital is expected to expand to 40 inpatient beds.

Arkansas Children’s Foundation has raised more than $35 million for the expansion project, according to the release.

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