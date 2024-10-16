80K-square-foot MOB built in Florida

An 80,000-square-foot medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla., has been completed on behalf of The St. Joe Co. and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, according to an Oct. 16 report from REBusiness Online.

The four-story facility is slated to house MH Physician Partners – Primary Care, TMH Urgent Care Center, Coastal Tides Surgical Center and TMH Physician Partners. Additional space for future pulmonary and orthopedic services is included.

The system also plans to break ground on a 100-bed hospital on the same campus, to be completed before the end of 2027.