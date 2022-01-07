5 noteworthy CON proposals in North Carolina in 2021

North Carolina's complex certificate of need laws are often a roadblock to open ASCs in the state.

Legal analysis publication JDSupra spoke with healthcare attorneys Joy Heath and Joel Johnson on the most noteworthy certificate of need cases of 2021 in a Jan. 5 report.

Here are five ASC-related proposals included in their roundup:

1. In February, North Carolina issued its decision in a review involving six applicants in Wake County proposing either hospital or ASC operating room development. Three proposals were approved and three were denied.

2. In May, a dental surgery center was approved to add ENT services to its offerings.

3. Also in May, the state began its review of multiple proposals involving operating rooms in Durham County. Applications were filed proposing the addition of operating rooms as a change in scope of a prior approval, new ORs at an ASC, new hospital ORs and a new hospital, which was ultimately approved.

4. In September, the state began reviewing proposals in Wake County for new hospital and ASC operating rooms.

5. In September, the state approved an operating room addition for an existing ASC in Durham County.