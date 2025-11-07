4 new ASC, outpatient center projects in California

Here are four new ASCs and outpatient centers that are opening or have been planned in California, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 3:
- CommonSpirit Health and NexCore Group broke ground on a 92,000-square-foot outpatient clinic and surgical facility in Folsom, Calif.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, and Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group are opening an outpatient facility in Santa Clara, Calif.
- San Francisco-based Dignity Health broke ground on an advanced ambulatory care center in Folsom Ranch, Calif.
- Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles opened its largest and most advanced outpatient location, in Pasadena, Calif.