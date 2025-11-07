4 new ASC, outpatient center projects in California

Here are four new ASCs and outpatient centers that are opening or have been planned in California, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 3:

CommonSpirit Health and NexCore Group broke ground on a 92,000-square-foot outpatient clinic and surgical facility in Folsom, Calif. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, and Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group are opening an outpatient facility in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco-based Dignity Health broke ground on an advanced ambulatory care center in Folsom Ranch, Calif. Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles opened its largest and most advanced outpatient location, in Pasadena, Calif.