Vermont has the lowest number of ASCs per capita, according to data compiled by Becker's based on 2020 census data and the number of ASCs from the ASCA Association.
Here are the 10 states with the least ASCs per capita:
|
State
|
Population
|
No. of ASCs
|
ASCs per (100k) capita
|
Vermont
|
643,503
|
2
|
0.31
|
West Virginia
|
1,795,045
|
8
|
0.45
|
Virginia
|
8,654,542
|
63
|
0.73
|
New York
|
20,215,751
|
160
|
0.79
|
Massachusetts
|
7,033,469
|
56
|
0.8
|
Kentucky
|
4,509,342
|
37
|
0.82
|
Alabama
|
5,030,053
|
42
|
0.83
|
Iowa
|
3,192,406
|
30
|
0.94
|
New Mexico
|
2,120,220
|
20
|
0.94
|
Oklahoma
|
3,963,516
|
39
|
0.98