10 states with the least ASCs per capita

Vermont  has the lowest number of ASCs per capita, according to data compiled by Becker's based on 2020 census data and the number of ASCs from the ASCA Association

Here are the 10 states with the least ASCs per capita:

State

Population

No. of ASCs

ASCs per (100k) capita

Vermont

643,503

2

0.31

West Virginia

1,795,045

8

0.45

Virginia

8,654,542

63

0.73

New York

20,215,751

160

0.79

Massachusetts

7,033,469

56

0.8

Kentucky

4,509,342

37

0.82

Alabama

5,030,053

42

0.83

Iowa

3,192,406

30

0.94

New Mexico

2,120,220

20

0.94

Oklahoma

3,963,516

39

0.98

