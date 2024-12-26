Why this new ASC developer champions physician independence over hospital ownership

Ker Leader Medical, a new ASC development company, is dedicated to preserving physician autonomy and promoting ASC independence.

Woodrow Moore, one of the founders of Ker Medical, told Becker's about the organization's commitment to supporting independent ASCs. He emphasized their ability to provide high-quality care through strong physician leadership.

"We believe that physician leadership results in better-quality healthcare," Mr. Moore said. "Independent ASCs prioritize physician governance and leadership, which strengthens their ability to remain independent. This independence is closely tied to providing comprehensive patient care through ancillary services."

This mission has become increasingly important in a healthcare landscape dominated by consolidation. While the ASC sector remains fragmented, the number of ASCs partnered with national operators has grown significantly — from approximately 1,339 centers in 2011 to nearly 2,000 today. This shift reflects a changing ownership dynamic in the outpatient care industry.

Ker Medical’s commitment to independence is also evident in its decision to avoid partnerships with major hospital systems.

Recently, John Webb, another founder of Ker Medical and president of MMC Capital Markets, declined a prominent hospital group’s offer to join their organization. According to Mr. Webb, the group said they "couldn't compete" with Ker Medical's financing model.

"I turned them down because my goal is to make a difference for independent ASCs," Mr. Webb explained. "It’s not about the money. It’s about leveling the playing field."

Ker Medical envisions its network of independent ASCs as more akin to a "farming co-op" than a corporate, Wall Street-backed entity. This model prioritizes local physician leadership and autonomy, fostering an environment where they can thrive.

By offering lower costs and creative financing solutions, Ker Medical provides independent ASCs with the tools to succeed in a competitive market.

"Independent ASCs face constant pressure from hospitals to sell out or remain financially constrained," Mr. Webb said. "Our goal is to empower them, helping them resist consolidation and flourish."