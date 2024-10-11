Why physicians are hopeful about medicine's future

Four physicians joined Becker's to discuss what's making them the most hopeful about the future of medicine.

Question: What makes you hopeful for the future of medicine? Why?

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

David Kovacich, MD. Cardiologist at Indiana Heart Physicians (Indianapolis): Technology has the potential to truly improve prevention both clinically and financially.

Javier Marull, MD. Associate Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Management at UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): I am hopeful for the future of medicine because, as the medical director of an academic institution’s OSC and an anesthesiologist in practice for over 30 years, I have seen firsthand how technology is transforming the way we care for patients. The advancements in personalized medicine, AI and minimally invasive techniques are making treatments more precise and improving outcomes in ways we could only imagine a decade ago. These innovations allow us to diagnose earlier and intervene more effectively, which ultimately enhances both care and quality of life.

What gives me the most hope, though, is the growing emphasis on teamwork. I have seen how a team-based approach, bringing together nurses, CRNAs, surgeons and physicians, leads to the best possible care for our patients. It is this blend of cutting edge technology and collaboration that makes me truly optimistic. We are entering a time where both science and human connection are advancing together, and that is what excites me most about the future of medicine.

Quentin Durward, MD. Neurosurgeon in Dakota Dunes, S.D.: I’m hopeful about the future of medicine because, despite the barriers to efficient safe practice that have been introduced over my lifetime in medicine, the career still attracts the best and the brightest in our society. What I mean by barriers includes increasing second-guessing by insurance companies trying to deny needed investigations and treatment, government-mandated compliance and quality measures that do little if anything to improve outcomes of treatment and safety, and the declining reimbursements in surgery as overhead costs skyrocket. Despite all of this burden, young physicians are primarily motivated by altruism and consequently we will have great physicians going forward.

Joe Sebeo, MD. Anesthesiologist in New York City: We are currently experiencing a new technological revolution across industries. While it is difficult to predict the exact timeline of changes to come in medicine, I am very hopeful this new era of technological innovations will increase efficiency, removing tedious and time-consuming daily tasks. This will allow more time spent by providers on each patient, with a focus on compassionate and excellent care.