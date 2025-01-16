US workers tune out as 'engagement' hits decade low: Gallup

Employee engagement in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in 10 years in 2024, according to a Jan. 14 report by Gallup.

Last year, only 31% of employees were engaged, reflecting 2014 figures. The percentage of actively disengaged employees hit 17%, also the lowest level since 2014.

The percentage of engaged employees has declined by two percentage points since 2023, according to the report, underscoring a growing trend of employee detachment from organizations, especially for workers under age 35. Engagement did increase slightly during mid-2024, but nonetheless ended the year at a decade low.

Gallup has been tracking employee engagement since 2000, and noted that engagement peaked in 2020 at 36%. Since then, employee engagement has generally trended downward.

Gallup measured 12 elements of engagement and those that saw the most significant decline in 2024 — defined as a decline of three points or more — included:

1. Clear expectations: Only 46% of employees clearly know what is expected of them at work, down 10 percentage points from a peak of 56% in March 2020.

2. Believing someone at work cares about them: Only 39% of employees feel strongly that someone cares about them, a decline from 47% in March 2020.

3. Someone to encourage their development: Just 30% of employees strongly agree that someone at work encourages their development, down from 36% in March 2020.