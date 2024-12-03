Trump's health team: 5 names to know

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated leaders to five of the nation's top health positions.

Here are five of the nominees to know:

Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD: Director of The National Institutes of Health

Dr. Bhattacharya is a Stanford (Calif.) University professor of health policy, as well as a physician and economist. He directs Stanford's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Secretary of Health and Human Services

Mr. Kennedy ran for president as an independent prior to dropping out in August and supporting Mr. Trump.

Prior to entering politics, Mr. Kennedy worked in public service, leading children's welfare and environmental causes. He founded the Waterkeepers Alliance, a clean-water advocacy group, and the Children's Health Defense, a membership organization that addresses childhood chronic disease and toxic exposure.

Marty Makary, MD: Commissioner of the FDA

Dr. Makary is a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He is chief of islet transplant surgery and a professor and public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

Mehmet Oz, MD: Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

As a professor emeritus at Columbia University, Dr. Oz has also led the heart institute at New York-Presbyterian Medical Center. His research has spanned healthcare policy, minimally invasive surgery, heart replacement and complementary medicine.

Dr. Oz gained national prominence as host of "The Dr. Oz Show," earning nine Daytime Emmy Awards. He also served as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show for six seasons.

David Weldon, MD: Director for the Center for Disease Control

Dr. Weldon has been a medical doctor for 40 years and an Army veteran. Dr. Weldon represented Florida's 15th District in Congress for seven terms beginning in 1995.

He declined to seek reelection in 2008 and returned to his medical practice. While in Congress, he served on key committees, including Appropriations; Health and Human Services; Education and Labor; and Science