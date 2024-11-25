Trump's pick for CDC director: 10 things to know

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated David Weldon, MD, who has been a medical doctor for 40 years and an Army veteran, as the director pick for the Center for Disease Control.

1.. Mr. Trump said Dr. Weldon is a "conservative leader on fiscal and social issues" and highlighted his 40-year medical career and military service in a statement posted on //truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113529510778344338" style="text-decoration: none;">Truth Social on Nov. 22. He also said that Dr. Weldon would "restore the CDC to its true purpose and work to end the chronic disease epidemic."

2. Dr. Weldon, 71, was born in Amityville, N.Y. He graduated from Stony Brook (N.Y.) University in 1978 and earned his medical degree in 1981 from the University at Buffalo (N.Y.) School of Medicine. He served in the Army and Army Reserve before practicing medicine in Florida.

3. Dr. Weldon represented Florida's 15th District in Congress for seven terms beginning in 1995, according to The New York Times. He declined to seek reelection in 2008 and returned to his medical practice. While in Congress, he served on key committees, including Appropriations; Health and Human Services; Education and Labor; and Science

4. In 2007, Dr. Weldon introduced the Vaccine Safety and Public Confidence Assurance Act, seeking to transfer vaccine safety research from the CDC to an independent agency within HHS, citing concerns over conflicts of interest. The legislation did not pass.

5. He also authored the Weldon Amendment, which prevents HHS funding for entities that "discriminate" against healthcare providers or organizations opposing abortion services. This amendment has been included in HHS spending bills since 2005.

6. Dr. Weldon has raised concerns about thimerosal, a mercury-based vaccine preservative, and its alleged link to autism — a claim widely discredited by scientific consensus, according to the Times.

7. Dr. Weldon served as president of the nonprofit Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries, representing faith-based organizations that provide alternatives to traditional health insurance. These organizations have faced criticism for allegedly misleading people into believing they are legally obligated to cover medical claims, though Dr. Weldon has emphasized their transparency about not being insurance providers.

8. He practices internal medicine at Health First Medical Group in Malabar, Fla.

9. Under a law passed last year, Dr. Weldon's appointment to lead the CDC requires Senate confirmation. Previously, CDC directors were appointed by the president.

10. The CDC has approximately 12,000 full-time employees and requested $9.7 billion for fiscal 2025, encompassing discretionary budget authority, Prevention and Public Health Funds, and Public Health Service Evaluation Transfers.