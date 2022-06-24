Top 5 states for nurse pay 

California is the highest-paying state for registered nurses, according to the 2022 MGMA Management and Staff Compensation report.
The report, which includes Washington, D.C., compiles data from more than 142,660 management and staff positions from more than 3,400 organizations.
Highest-paying states for registered nurses:
- California
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Oregon
- Washington, D.C.
Highest-paying states for licensed practical nurses:
- New Jersey
- Washington, D.C.
- Colorado
- California
- Oregon