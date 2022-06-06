There's 1 way to ease administrative burden on practices and ASCs, says CEO

Jacob Rodman serves as the chief executive officer at Raleigh (N.C.) Neurosurgical Clinic.

Mr. Rodman will serve on the panels "ASC Supply, Staffing Trends and How to Keep Costs Manageable" and "Big Threats, Opportunities in Spine, Orthopedics and ASCs" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Jacob Rodman: I've been trying to figure out how best to deliver outstanding patient care with limited staffing resources. The administrative burden of prior authorizations and fighting with payers is right up there as well.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

JR: I think the staffing issues will resolve themselves over time. We must work with payers and/or legislators to ease the administrative burden on practices and ASCs.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

JR: We are ready and poised to see continued growth through acquisitions and mergers over the next 24 months.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

JR: We are at a very interesting time in healthcare. I am extremely excited about value-based healthcare and how our practice, ASC and the payers can work together to ultimately lower healthcare costs for patients.