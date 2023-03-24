The most influential healthcare CEOs 

Eighteen healthcare CEOs were deemed among the 200 most influential CEOs in the world, according to a March 17 report from CEOWorld Magazine.

CEOWorld collected data on more than 1,200 CEOs from 96 countries. Methodology was primarily based on financial returns for the CEO’s entire tenure, as well as the company’s environmental track record, governance, social issues, market shares, change of market capitalization and brand impact.

The 18 U.S. healthcare CEOs who made the cut, listed by their rank out of 200:

5. Karen Lynch, CVS Health

7. Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group

12. Bryan Tyler, McKesson Corp.

14. Steven Collis, AmerisourceBergen Corp.

17. David Cordani, Cigna Group

22. Jason Hollar, Cardinal Health

26. Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

29. Gail Boudreaux, Elevance Health

38. Sarah London, Centene

54. Joaquin Duato, Johnson & Johnson

59. Bruce Broussard, Humana

64. Albert Bourla, PhD, Pfizer

87. Samuel Hazen, HCA Healthcare

89. Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie

99. Robert Davis, Merck

115. Giovanni Caforio, Bristol Myers Squibb

121. Robert Ford, Abbott Laboratories Inc.

161. David Ricks, Eli Lilly and Company