The most influential healthcare CEOs 

Eighteen healthcare CEOs were deemed among the 200 most influential CEOs in the world, according to a March 17 report from CEOWorld Magazine.
CEOWorld collected data on more than 1,200 CEOs from 96 countries. Methodology was primarily based on financial returns for the CEO’s entire tenure, as well as the company’s environmental track record, governance, social issues, market shares, change of market capitalization and brand impact.
The 18 U.S. healthcare CEOs who made the cut, listed by their rank out of 200:
5. Karen Lynch, CVS Health
7. Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group
12. Bryan Tyler, McKesson Corp.
14. Steven Collis, AmerisourceBergen Corp.
17. David Cordani, Cigna Group
22. Jason Hollar, Cardinal Health
26. Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance
29. Gail Boudreaux, Elevance Health
38. Sarah London, Centene
54. Joaquin Duato, Johnson & Johnson
59. Bruce Broussard, Humana
64. Albert Bourla, PhD, Pfizer
87. Samuel Hazen, HCA Healthcare
89. Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie
99. Robert Davis, Merck
115. Giovanni Caforio, Bristol Myers Squibb
121. Robert Ford, Abbott Laboratories Inc.
161. David Ricks, Eli Lilly and Company