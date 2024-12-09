The biggest lesson ASCs learned in 2024

Six ASC leaders joined Becker's to share the biggest lesson they learned in 2024.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Brent Ashby. CEO and administrator at Jankat Services (Pueblo, Colo.): Hospital systems are actively engaged in either acquiring or developing their own ASCs. They are offering physician ownership but usually at least than majority ownership. These activities are making it much more challenging for independent ASCs to compete. I believe the move by CMS to allow ASCs to take on higher-level procedures such as total joint replacement, spine surgery, and cardiology procedures has finally spurred the hospitals to action, so it will be a new frontier going forward.

David Fitzgerald. CEO of OrthoNY ((Albany, N.Y.): Leadership teams thrive and exceed expectations when all working towards the same goals and communicate with each other. Working hard is fine, working together produces top quartile results.

Thomas Frimpong, MD. Neurosurgeon and Spinal Surgery Specialist in Wichita, Kan:

Streamlined workflow and efficiency: Operating in an ASC demands seamless processes — from preoperative planning to postoperative care. Efficient workflows cut overhead costs and enhance patient throughput, satisfaction and outcomes. Prioritizing patient-centered care: Patients are more informed and actively participate in their care decisions. Clear communication, empathy and shared decision-making have become non-negotiable. Providing transparency and education builds trust and improves adherence to postoperative protocols. Driving interdisciplinary collaboration: Spine surgery requires coordinated efforts among surgeons, anesthesiologists, physical therapists and nurses. Continuous communication and teamwork are critical to achieving optimal outcomes in an ASC environment. Embracing change and flexibility: Adapting to new reimbursement models, adopting minimally invasive techniques and responding to regulatory updates demand flexibility.

Moving forward, these lessons emphasize that excelling in spine surgery and ASC management requires quick pivots without compromising care quality, patient engagement and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Leasa Hermanson, RN. Administrator of Ambulatory Care Center (Vineland, N.J.): I learned many big lessons in 2024, but one of the most impactful is the importance of direct oversight of outsourced tasks. Although it is easy to be lulled into a sense of security when reporting and services seem consistent, it is important to take the time to confirm results. I think this is especially true as we see an increase in AI integration. There are many benefits to automating some systems in the ASC environment; however, evaluation is still crucial to understanding how well it is functioning and identifying areas for improvement.

Sandra Jones. Founder and President of Ambulatory Strategies (Dade City, Fla.): More complexity in state and federal regulations has not deterred physicians from wanting their own surgical facility. Having their own surgery center improves physician productivity and helps them focus on exceptional patient care and excellent outcomes.

Chantell Preston. CEO and Founder of Preston Partners (Houston, Texas): The biggest lesson I learned in 2024 is that employees' expectations of their work environment will not revert to pre-COVID times. The mindset has fundamentally shifted from valuing job security above all else to prioritizing job fulfillment. Employees now seek more than just a paycheck — they want purpose, work-life integration and agency in their roles. Work-life balance has become non-negotiable, with flexible schedules and remote work viewed as standard rather than perks. Employees also demand a sense of meaning in their work, looking for roles that align with their values and contribute to a greater purpose.

Moreover, the emphasis on well-being has grown exponentially. Workers now expect organizations to prioritize mental health, create inclusive environments, and actively avoid fostering toxic cultures. They are less willing to tolerate poor leadership or workplaces where they feel undervalued or unsupported. Professional growth and development are also high on the list of priorities. Employees want clear paths for advancement, opportunities for continuous learning and actionable feedback.

Transparency is critical, as workers expect open communication about how their roles align with the company’s mission and broader goals. This permanent shift underscores a need for organizations to adapt quickly. Businesses must create environments that offer not only competitive compensation but also meaning, balance, and respect for individual agency. The workforce has evolved, and so must the workplace.