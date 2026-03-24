The 3 physicians on Forbes’ 2026 billionaires list

Of the 3,428 billionaires on Forbes‘ record-breaking 2026 list, three built their wealth as physicians, through hospital systems, cancer drug innovation and surgical patents.

The list was developed using stock prices and exchange rates from March 1, according to Forbes.

Here are the three physician billionaires on Forbes‘ “World’s Billionaires List,” along with their rank across all industries and countries:

48. Thomas Frist Jr., MD

Dr. Frist is the major shareholder of HCA Healthcare, the Nashville-based for-profit health system that operates roughly 2,400 care sites, including ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics. He co-founded the publicly traded company with his father in the 1960s, took it public for the third time in 2011 following two management buyouts, and today holds more than 25% of the company alongside his family. Though Dr. Frist no longer holds an executive role at HCA, his sons Thomas Frist III and William Frist serve on the board.

308. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Dr. Soon-Shiong’s fortune traces back to Abraxane, the cancer drug he invented that gained widespread use for its efficacy against pancreatic cancer. He sold his drug companies, Abraxis in 2010 and American Pharmaceutical Partners in 2008, for a combined $9.1 billion. He has since taken cancer drug maker NantKwest public in 2015 and biotech startup NantHealth public in 2016, and also oversees NantWorks, a network of health-focused startups. Beyond medicine, he holds stakes in Tribune Publishing and the Los Angeles Lakers.

2,274. Gary Michelson, MD.

Dr. Michelson is a retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon who holds roughly 340 U.S. patents for surgical instruments. His billionaire status came in 2005, when he reached a $1.35 billion settlement with Medtronic after years of litigation over those innovations.

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