Regent Surgical names former USPI exec as COO

Regent Surgical, the country's largest private joint-venture operator of ASCs, named Jeff Andrews chief operating officer, the company said Oct. 25.

In his new role, Mr. Andrews will identify growth opportunities for the company's ambulatory strategy.

Before joining Regent, Mr. Andrews was executive vice president and COO of Nashville-based Compassus, a provider of home-based health services.

He also served 14 years at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International as both market president and vice president of operations, according to his LinkedIn.