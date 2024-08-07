Physician specialist demand skyrocketing

Demand for physician specialists is growing, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," report.

The 2024 report is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers contacted between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Here are three notes on the report:

1. Sixty-three percent of AMNs search engagements were for specialist physicians, virtually the same as the prior two years.

2. This need is coming from the aging population, according to the report. Older patients continue to drive the need for specialists, such as cardiologists, urologists, orthopedic surgeons, hematologists/oncologists, neurologists and otolaryngologists.

3. Additionally, most medical procedures require administration of anesthesia, the report added. Anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists combined ranked third on the list of most requested search engagements this year.