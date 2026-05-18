Physician-owned, independent surgical group notches 50 years in practice

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, Tenn., has hit 50 years in practice.

According to a news release shared with Becker’s May 17, the surgical group was founded in 1976 by Phillip Burns, MD, as a two-physician practice and has since grown to include more than 30 surgeons and additional healthcare providers.

University Surgical Associates now operates seven locations across the Chattanooga area. Its providers have privileges at Erlanger Health System, Parkridge Medical Center, CommonSpirit and Vitruvian Bradley Medical Center in Cleveland, Tenn.

The group provides services including emergency and elective general surgery, endocrine surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, vascular surgery, kidney transplant and surgical oncology for adult and pediatric patients.

University Surgical Associates said it has introduced several surgical firsts to the region over the past five decades, including the area’s first kidney transplant and endovascular procedures, according to the release. The organization also said it recruited the community’s first pediatric, trauma, colorectal, vascular and pancreatic surgeons.

Through its partnership with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, the group also supports a surgical residency program that graduates up to six chief general surgery residents and fellows in critical care, vascular and colorectal surgery each year.

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