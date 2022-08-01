'Phenomenal staff' the best part of the job’, says ASC CEO

Michael Grant, CEO of the Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas), joined Becker's to discuss the most rewarding parts of the job.
Question: What do you love the most about your job?
Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.
Michael Grant:
- Co-workers: We have phenomenal staff at our facility, from the business office to the operating room to pre-op and recovery. We have really tried to focus on hiring the best of the best and just genuinely positive, uplifting people, and it makes work fun. There are definitely still some long and challenging days like any place, but I am always amazed by the work ethic and attitude of all of our staff. Working with them each day is definitely the best part of my job.
- Physician owners: We are a physician-owned ASC, and our 12 physician owners are not only great physicians but even better people. They truly care about all of their patients and care about our staff and their well-being.
- I love being part of a team that isn't afraid to work hard but have fun while doing it.