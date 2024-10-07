Optum CEO named one of country's most powerful women

Heather Cianfrocco, CEO of Optum, was named on Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" list.

The list, in its 27th year, ranks 100 women globally and features women from 19 countries and territories and 14 industries.

Here are four more things to know about the list.

1. Optum promoted Ms.Cianfrocco, who was serving as Optum's president, to CEO in March. She previously served as Optum's president and has held numerous leadership roles since joining UnitedHealth Group in 2008.

2. She first joined UnitedHealth Group in 2008 and has since held numerous leadership roles. She also previously served as CEO of OptumRx and CEO for Optum's Health Services division.

3. Six more healthcare leaders made the list:

Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health

Emma Walmsley, CEO of GSK

Belén Garijo, MD, PhD, chair of the executive board and CEO of Merck

Sarah London, CEO of Centene

Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president and worldwide chairman of innovative medicine at Johnson & Johnson

Reshma Kewalramani, MD, president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

4. Fortune analyzed the size of an executive's business, the health of an executive's business, the executive's career trajectory, the executive's influence outside her organization and how the executive wields her power.