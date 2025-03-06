Only 1 in 5 physicians would recommend a medical career

A new report from Jackson Physician Search and LocumTenens.com reveals that only 21% of physicians would recommend a medical career to young people, and just 32% would choose the profession again.

The survey, which included responses from more than 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers, explored their sense of purpose in medicine.

Here are five more findings:

1. Four out of five physicians rated their ability to live out their purpose as a 3 or higher on a 5-point scale.

2. Fifty-eight percent of physicians believe medicine was "definitely" a calling, while 70% cited a desire to help others as their primary motivation.

3. Forty-two percent of physicians strongly agree that their role is an integral part of their identity, while 39% somewhat agree.

4. APPs are more likely than physicians to say medicine was unquestionably a calling (72% vs. 58%) and are slightly more likely to report that this feeling has strengthened over time (29% vs. 20%).

5. Additionally, APPs are more likely than physicians to cite helping others as a primary motivator (83% vs. 70%) and to rate their ability to fulfill their purpose at the highest level on a 5-point scale (30% vs. 18%).