'One bad apple can spoil the bunch': How one ASC maintains a positive internal culture

Fostering a positive workplace culture is key to running an efficient and profitable ASC.

Jennifer Cabrera, a physician assistant at DOCS Surgery Center in Los Angeles, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how she ensures her team feels valued.

Question: What is the biggest threat to ASCs from within?

Jennifer Cabrera: Culture. As the old adage goes: “one bad apple can spoil the bunch,” so at DOCS, we are constantly working to ensure that our team feels valued and that we manifest a positive culture where contributions are recognized and appreciated.

We seek to work with people who are driven, ambitious and who never accept the status quo. That’s why I feel we have been so successful and why DOCS has been able to expand at such an accelerated rate. Every person — from our physician owners, the nursing staff, to the administrative team — is passionate and clear on the company vision and are all willing to roll up our sleeves to get the job done.

We also recognize that each person is a core part of our team, and we strive to provide opportunities for each person to grow and progress within the company. We are always offering new avenues for professional growth and new opportunities to improve on skill sets.