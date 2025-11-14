‘Not just a job’: Why this ASC owner says leading a center is a calling

John Petroni, managing owner at Las Vegas-based Silver State Surgery Center, joined Becker’s to discuss how his work feels like a calling rather than a job, and how leading an ASC offers a daily opportunity to improve the patient and physician experience in meaningful ways.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What’s your favorite part of leading an ASC?

John Petroni: Running an ASC is not just a job, it’s a calling that fuels my passion every single day. My favorite part of this journey is surrounding myself with the appropriate team that gives us the opportunity to enhance the surgical experience for patients, their caregivers and our dedicated physicians. Despite the myriad challenges that arise in managing an ASC, the profound impact we have on our community is what truly drives me. By prioritizing the needs of our patients and physicians, we create an environment where everyone thrives.

At the core of an ASC’s mission is the commitment to patient care. Every day, we strive to make each surgical experience as seamless and positive as possible. From the moment patients step through our doors, they are met with compassion and support. I take pride in knowing that our team works tirelessly to ensure that patients feel informed, comfortable, and valued throughout their surgical journey. The smiles of relieved patients and grateful caregivers remind me of the importance of our work.

In an era where healthcare can often feel impersonal or rushed, we focus on building relationships. This fosters trust and confidence, which are essential for successful outcomes and a positive experience. Our patients are not just numbers; they are individuals with unique stories, and we are honored to be a part of their healthcare journey.

Running an ASC is undoubtedly challenging. My team and I navigate various obstacles, from regulatory compliance to staffing shortages and financial pressures. However, these challenges only deepen my commitment to our mission. Each hurdle is an opportunity for growth and innovation. By fostering open communication and collaboration among our team, we continuously improve our processes to better serve our patients and physicians.

Moreover, the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare presents both challenges and opportunities. The rising costs and inefficiencies in the healthcare system can be daunting, but ASCs have the potential to alleviate many of these issues. I am optimistic about the future of ambulatory surgery, particularly with the anticipated expansion of outpatient procedures into ASC settings. The proposed addition of new CMS outpatient ASC codes in 2026 is a testament to the growing recognition of the value we bring to the healthcare system.

As I look ahead, I am filled with hope for the future of outpatient surgery. While some patients will still require hospital-based procedures, I believe that many more will benefit from the efficiency and accessibility of ASCs. The shift towards outpatient care is not just a trend; it’s a necessary evolution in healthcare that prioritizes patient comfort, convenience, efficiencies and cost-effectiveness.