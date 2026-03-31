New Jersey eliminates practice restrictions for most APNs

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed legislation permanently granting independent practice authority to certain advanced practice nurses providing primary or behavioral health care in the state, according to a March 30 news release from the governor’s office.

The legislation makes permanent a waiver of the joint protocol requirement, which had required APNs to practice under a collaborating physician, and allows qualifying APNs to prescribe medications independently. The move comes as a temporary extension of the waiver, signed by Gov. Sherrill earlier this year, was set to expire.

New Jersey joins 27 other states that have granted full practice authority to APNs.

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