Meet the leaders of 5 ASC organizations

Here is what to know about five state ASC organizations, including their leadership and the number of ASCs in each state:

State: Alabama

Number of ASCs: 42

Organization: Alabama Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

President: Jeff Hayes

State: Arkansas

Number of ASCs: 72

Organization: Arkansas Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

President: Debra Stinchcomb, BSN, RN

State: California

Number of ASCs: 848

Organization: California Ambulatory Surgery Association

President: Oren Shill

State: Colorado

Number of ASCs: 141

Organization: Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

Executive Director: Chris Skagen

State: Connecticut

Number of ASCs: 55

Organization: Connecticut Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

President: Amanda Gunthel