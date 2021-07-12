Independence the driver of innovation in ASCs, 1 CEO says

Although some leaders say ASC independence has "seen its better days," others see it as key to long-term success.

David Bittner is the CEO of Allentown, Pa.-based OAA Orthopaedic Specialists. He spoke to Becker's ASC Review on why independence is critical for ASC innovation.

Question: On a scale of 1-10, how important is it to you that your center is independent?

David Bittner: Independence is a driver for the highest levels of innovation, patient experience, cost containment and quality, so this scoring is easily a 10. As an independent organization, we are able to quickly and efficiently manage evolution through the voices of our providers and patients.

Furthermore, as an independent ASC, our cost per case is exponentially lower for the patients and provided with a higher-quality product from some of the most experienced and highest-trained providers in the market — a rare find and of incredible value to the patients in the new era of insurance directives to ASCs, high-deductible insurances, direct-to-business contracting and self-paying consumers.